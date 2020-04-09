AWS Data Exchange achieves ISO compliance

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data Exchange has achieved ISO compliance for the ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 standards.

AWS said it maintains certifications through extensive audits of its controls to ensure that information security risks that affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of company and customer information are appropriately managed.

AWS Data Exchange is compliant in all regions where the service is available including Sydney, Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo.

“Our compliance with these internationally-recognised standards and code of practice is evidence of our commitment to information security at every level of our organisation, and that the AWS security program is in accordance with industry leading best practices,” AWS stated.

This comes on the back of AWS launching its Security Essentials classroom course to lay the groundwork for understanding secure data handling in the AWS cloud.

Built by AWS experts and delivered by AWS-accredited instructors, the foundation-level course is targeted at those involved in IT leadership, business-level professionals and anyone who uses AWS solutions and wants to know more about data security in the AWS cloud.

Recently AWS opened up its marketplace to Australian and New Zealand independent software vendors (ISVs), giving them access to a market of 260,000 global end-users.



The local launch marked the first time that A/NZ ISVs and consulting partners not registered in other regions have had access to the AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange.