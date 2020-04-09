Telstra’s Foad Farrokhnia to lead Zscaler A/NZ channel

Foad Farrokhnia (Zscaler) Credit: Zscaler

Former Telstra executive Foad Farrokhnia has been tapped to take over channel leadership for Zscaler in Australia and New Zealand.

Farrokhnia fills the role vacated by Dilshan Sivalingam, who left the company after three years to join security training vendor KnowBe4 in January.

Based in Melbourne, Farrokhnia will be tasked with maintaining relationships between Zscaler and its alliance partners, global and local managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators.

Before joining the cloud security vendor, Farrokhnia worked at Telstra based in both Australia and North America.

During this time, he held several leadership positions, including as industry sales director – Americas and global head of enterprise sales enablement.

Most recently at Telstra, he held the role of global head of enterprise capability and growth where he worked with the organisation’s executive team on customer experience and sales growth.

Prior to Telstra, he held roles at Commander, Australia Post and Commonwealth Bank, during a career spanning more than 18 years.

“We are delighted that Foad has agreed to join Zscaler at this time,” said Andrew Mann, Zscaler’s director of global alliances and channel for Asia Pacific and Japan.

“His skillset and experience of working with both growth companies and large multinationals in different geographies will be invaluable as we drive our channel growth and continue to enable Australian and New Zealand businesses to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world.”

Mann added that Farrokhnia’s experience at Telstra was also an “asset” to the company.