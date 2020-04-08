Midwich inks Aussie distie deal with digital signage software player Omma

Available for local Midwich channel partners to supply via subscription to customers

Credit: Omma

Audiovisual (AV) technology distributor Midwich Australia has struck a new Australia-wide distribution deal with digital signage software platform vendor Omma Sign.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Istanbul, Omma is known for its cloud-based, vendor and operating system independent platform, which the vendor claims is in use on over 20,000 screens across 1,700 locations in three continents, with one of its projects alone involving 12,000 displays on a single network.

The new agreement sees the Omma platform, being a cloud-based product, now available for local Midwich channel partners to supply via subscription to customers.

“This distribution partnership sees Midwich bring something unique to help our channel partners align with modern technology solutions and add exceptional value,” Midwich Asia Pacific (APAC) managing director Michael Broadbent said.

“There is a natural synergy with the work our partners are already engaged in with our display-panel vendors and the OS platform independence of Omma Sign. They can choose to work with smart screens or renowned media players such as Brightsign,” he added.

For Darren Farrell, Omma APAC sales manager, Midwich appealed as a local distribution option due to the company’s depth of experience in the AV space.

“We are really pleased to be working with Midwich who has a rock-solid commitment and access to one of the most reputable AV dealer networks in the country,” Farrell said.

“Omma paves the way for clients to have control over their displays and share their message in real-time. It is adaptable, programmable yet simple and infinitely scalable digital signage solution that meets the ever-changing needs of clients in a variety of sectors including retail, education, corporate and commercial,” he added.

The deal comes less than two months after the UK-headquartered Midwich acquired the trade and assets associated with the services business of local managed services provider (MSP) Vantage Systems in a bid to bolster its unified collaboration offering.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Vantage Systems provides managed services specialising in unified communications (UC) and unified collaboration systems. It counts Microsoft, Polycom, Cisco, Ribbon, Samsung, EMS, AMX and Crestron among its vendor partners.

Following the acquisition, the local business reports to Broadbent, as managing director of the Midwich Group’s Australian organisation, Midwich Australia.