Empired bolsters Episerver prowess with new hire

Darren Stahlhut (Empired) Credit: Empired

IT services provider Empired has appointed former Luminary technical lead Darren Stahlhut as the new technical director for its digital and experience design team.

The move sees Empired gain an important factor in its efforts to bolster its capabilities around the customer-centric digital experience platform vendor's offering, with Stahlhut bringing with him the status as one of three Episerver Most Valued Professionals (EMVP) in Australia.



Coming into the newly created role, Stahlhut’s responsibilities will see him work as a technical subject matter expert and evangelist for Empired clients, as well as utilising the Episerver solutions with local teams.

Stahlhut said he was attracted to working with Empired due to its reputation for being an Episerver partner and having the opportunity to work with clients on complex projects.

“I’m passionate about helping clients understand what technology can achieve for them. This means staying close to the vendor and knowing the platform intimately,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to helping drive amazing results for Empired’s customer and digital experiences team.”



Stahlhut comes into the role with 18 years of experience in the industry, with his most recent position being technical lead at digital agency Luminary from February 2018 to March 2020.

Other positions were held at The Digital Embassy, Indigenous Land Corporation and Built Environs.



Stahlhut’s status as an EMVP came as a result of his contributions to the Episerver community through the provision of assistance and information about Episerver solutions to other users.

Stahlhut’s appointment comes as Empired achieves platinum level status with Episerver – the only partner to do so in the Asia Pacific region. No doubt, Stahlhut's appointment has helped with the new partner level status.



Dominic Citino, vice president of worldwide partnerships at Episerver, said that Empired is providing the standard for other partners to meet

“Empired is accelerating the pace at which businesses are able to provide customer-centric digital experiences and its platinum-level status is a testament to that,” Citino said.

Stahlhut's appointment and Empired reaching platun status with Episerver follows the IT services provider seeing revenue and net profit fall for the first half of the financial year, ending 31 December.