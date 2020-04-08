Adobe appoints Salesforce's Simon Tate as new APAC lead

Adobe's Simon Tate Credit: Adobe

Adobe has appointed former Salesforce Asia Pacific vice president Simon Tate as its new Asia Pacific president.

Tate is replacing Jim McCready who has moved back into the role of president for Adobe Japan, after care-taking both regions for a period of time.



Tate joins Adobe in May and will be Sydney-based. He will be responsible for leading Adobe’s business across the region, reporting to president Paul Robson.

He previously spent six years with Salesforce as its Asia Pacific senior vice president, responsible for all market segments, geographies and products during his tenure, and was also the COO for Greater China.

“Across APAC digital transformation is an executive mandate and I’m excited to work with business leaders across the region as they adapt to the experience economy,” Tate said.

Tate has clocked 25 years working in technology across companies such as SAP, Dell EMC and Hummingbird.

“We’re delighted to have such an experienced technology leader join the Sydney-based Adobe APAC team. Simon truly understands the Australia and New Zealand market, which is a pivotal market for Adobe,” Adobe A/NZ managing director Suzanne Steele said.

“Australia and New Zealand is also a pilot region for rolling out new innovations for Adobe worldwide, for example our transformation to creative cloud was piloted in Australia before rolling out globally, and we recently launched Adobe Experience Platform in Australia.”

Adobe tapped into Microsoft’s Australian Azure data centre infrastructure for the launch of its Experience Platform in Australia and New Zealand in February.

The Adobe Experience Platform is, in the words of the software vendor, a real-time, enterprise-grade platform for customer experience management, intended to deliver “great customer experiences at scale."