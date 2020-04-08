Ingram Micro adds medical imaging software to cloud marketplace

Credit: 101711207 © Sittikan Katchamart - Dreamstime.com

Ingram Micro Cloud has added the offering of medical imaging software-as-a-service (SaaS) and artificial intelligence (AI) provider ImeXhs to its marketplace.



ImeXhs medical imaging software Hiruko can integrate medical imaging information systems across radiology; cardiology and anatomical pathology labs. The system is cloud-based and vendor neutral.

ImeXhs was founded in Colombia and is publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), claiming more than 227 customers and is distributed in 15 countries.

The new partnership with Ingram Micro will span Australia, Latin America and the US.

“The agreement reflects our strategic priority to expand our global footprint using partnerships with key distributors to drive scale and leverage our SaaS subscription model across multiple geographies,” ImeXhs CEO Dr German Arango said.

“Ingram’s Marketplace provides us with another distribution channel as well as an easy to deploy sales offering that will target small-to-medium complex users. We remain focused on driving subscription revenue growth as we continue to enhance the medical imaging experience for doctors and patients.”

The new addition to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace comes just a few months after Ingram Micro added IBM Public Cloud products and services to its Cloud Marketplace.

Ingram Micro A/NZ director of cloud services Lee Welch said at the time that it was among the first to offer IBM Cloud products and services to the local channel through its Cloud Marketplace, which boasts more than 190 products and services including storage, networking, computing power, artificial intelligence, internet of things and blockchain.