30 Under 30 Awards open as Emerging Leaders Forum goes virtual

Individuals will be recognised for outstanding achievements across six categories during the first ever virtual Emerging Leaders Forum

ARN is bringing its 30 Under 30 Tech Awards back in 2020 as part of the first ever virtual Emerging Leaders Forum, designed to showcase the brightest young technology minds in Australia.

Whether already in positions of leadership, or starting out down the career path, these awards aim to champion the next generation of talent coming up through the ranks.

Individuals will be recognised for outstanding achievements across six categories, spanning management; entrepreneur; sales; marketing; technical and human resources.

To enter, individuals must be based in Australia, be 30 years of age or younger and have at least two years of industry experience.

Individuals can either self-nominate, or be nominated by an industry peer, with submissions assessed by an Emerging Leaders' judging panel.

Nominations are now open and can be submitted via ARN. Nominations will remain open until 27 April and can be submitted by a colleague, an employee, employer or business partner, or individuals can self-nominate.

ARN encourages vendor, distributor and partner organisations to identify internal young talent and help recognise their achievements across the wider industry.

The winners of the awards will be revealed during the virtual ARN Emerging Leaders Forum on Tuesday, 16 June, 2020.

Since launching in 2016, Emerging Leaders has provided a forum that identifies, educates and showcases the upcoming talent of the Australian technology market.

This year’s reimagined online event will feature thought leaders and industry champions as keynotes and panellists discussing leadership paths and career choices.

