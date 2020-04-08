How The Wine Collective improved online processes using Boomi

Moving to the Boomi platform has seen an improvement in online order processes and shipping

The Wine Collective Credit: The Wine Collective

Australian online wine and liquor merchant The Wine Collective (TWC) has tapped into the Boomi cloud integration platform to help gain deeper insights into its customer data, enhancing its order processes and shipping procedures.

TWC came together in 2017 following the merger of The Wine Society and Online Liquor Group, with the new combined business using the unified Boomi platform to replace its complex, disparate legacy environments, ensuring it can link NetSuite with e-commerce and shipping systems such as Shopify.

Prior to the merger, each company moved from their own on-premises applications to the cloud-based NetSuite solution for order and inventory management, but outdated integrations between those systems caused operational obstacles.

“Although our transition to the cloud gave us a range of new, best-of-breed tools to work with, the integrations responsible for making them communicate weren’t suitable for our digital business,” TWC integrations architect Iris Tan said.

“This caused several headaches. We had an instance where inventory from two big-brand sites wasn’t updating in real-time, resulting in ‘out-of-stock’ situations and annoyed shoppers. Meanwhile, developing new integrations so we can roll out new services could take months, diverting our team from high-value projects to grow the business,” Tan added.



Connecting NetSuite with Shopify and the Australia Post application has resulted in automated order management, warehousing, and shipping processes that were previously time-consuming and error-prone.

TWC worked with Boomi on the project, tapping into Boomi’s user community for resources to optimise its environment.

With Boomi, TWC has managed to accelerate order fulfilment and delivery times, reduce out-of-stock situations; provide real-time order status; reduce manual data work in warehousing and shipping; and automatically upload inventory and product data from NetSuite to Shopify.

According to Tan, implementing Boomi has helped to connect the company's operations, giving visibility and control over its data and establish a 360-degree view of customers, providing accurate and up-to-date ordering, stock and supply chain data in one interface.

In other Boomi projects, TWC plans to connect with wineries for drop-shipping directly to consumers, and add new shipping partners to offer more delivery choices.

There are currently seven major integrations that are now live and more to follow, leading towards significant improvements in the company’s ability to launch new services.