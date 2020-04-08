Rivium secures Spamhaus for Aussie customers

Robert Silver (Rivium) Credit: IDG

Local Splunk partner Rivium has signed an exclusive two-year reseller deal with threat intelligence solution provider Spamhaus Technology.

The new deal sees Rivium, a subsidiary of publicly listed cyber security services provider Tesserent, act as the exclusive reseller for Spamhaus threat data services products in the Australian marketplace.

Spamhaus is known for its global delivery of continuously updated data feeds aimed at providing email administrators and security teams with threat intelligence to block suspicious inbound email.

Drawing from constantly updated data sets developed by researchers at The Spamhaus Project the continuously updated data feeds can protect organisations against spam, phishing and malware, as well as preserving bandwidth and reducing storage.

The Spamhaus Project is an international nonprofit organisation that tracks spam and related cyber threats such as phishing, malware and botnets, providing real-time actionable threat intelligence to the internet's major networks, corporations and security vendors.

Now, thanks to the new deal, Australian Spamhaus users can access locally-based expertise and services to fully realise the capabilities of the offering.

For Rivium CEO Robert Silver, the agreement sees the local partner extend and build upon its existing offering and skill-set.

"We are extremely excited about this partnership as it allows us to extend our reach as a big data specialist in the cybersecurity marketplace by leveraging the Spamhaus threat intelligence portfolio to better protect our Australian customers,” Silver said.

“Adding Spamhaus to our already robust security monitoring capabilities including Splunk Enterprise Security and Splunk User Behaviour Analytics is a natural fit to more effectively combat cybercrime using the most timely, comprehensive and accurate information,” he added.