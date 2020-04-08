Konica Minolta Australia boss to stay put, for now

The company's new local MD is set to move to Australia to take on the role

David Cooke (Konica Minolta Australia) Credit: Konica Minolta Australia

Konica Minolta Australia chairman and managing director David Cooke has decided to stay in the top job for a bit longer than expected as his replacement waits for international borders to open up again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Previously we have announced that Yohei Konaka will be taking over as managing director as of 1 April however due to the borders being closed to Australia it has been decided that I’ll stay in this role until it’s possible for Yohei to travel to Australia, so I look forward to continuing to work with you all,” Cooke said in a blog post.

“I have no doubt that this will be a significant time of change and it will involve many personal and professional challenges. And we will most likely have to rethink many things now and in the future.

“I know we’ll get through this time, and that Konica Minolta will continue to create genuine value for our customers and society with our technology, our solutions and our people.

“Most importantly, take care of yourself and each other and let’s work together with kindness and consideration for everyone in our community, especially those most vulnerable,” he added.

According to Cooke, Konica Minolta is currently focused on working with its customers to support their businesses and find new ways for its technology offering to “make a difference in the fight against COVID-19”.

It was revealed in early March that Cooke had resigned from the company and would be replaced by Yohei Konaka, who was expected to take over from April.

Konaka, who will move to Australia for the role, comes to the position following a 19 year career in Konica Minolta's US and Canadian branches and is currently working in the office business planning division of the company.

On his resignation, Cooke said he had “very mixed feelings” about leaving Konica Minolta Australia.

“The choice of replacement however, gives me considerable confidence with regards to the future success of the company,” he said at the time.

While the tightening of international borders and the general disruption caused by measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 globally means that Cooke will remain in the top job for longer than expected, he had already been planning to remain with the company until a planned mid-July departure.