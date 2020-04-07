AWS steps up Microsoft Windows migration play

An extension of the vendor's MAP methodology and program

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has made its Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) for Windows generally available, giving users the ability to step up the migration of Windows workloads to AWS.

Broadly, MAP for Windows is a comprehensive program that helps organisations execute large-scale migrations and modernsations of their Windows workloads on AWS.

The offering also provides services, best practices, and tools to help users save costs associated with their migrations.

“MAP for Windows also helps you along the pathways to modernise current and legacy versions of Windows Server and SQL Server to cloud native and open source solutions, enabling you to break free from commercial licensing costs,” AWS general manager for enterprise engineering Fred Wurden said in a blog post.

“With the strong price-performance of open-source solutions and the proven reliability of AWS, you can innovate quickly while reducing your risk,” he added.

An extension of the vendor's MAP methodology and program, MAP for Windows assesses customer readiness along the dimensions of the AWS Cloud Adoption Framework.

According to AWS, by leveraging the MAP for Windows methodology, users can build a migration plan, support the migration of their Windows workloads on AWS, and have access to incentives to help offset the costs associated with migrations.

Moreover, Amazon Partner Network (APN) Partners and the AWS ProServe team play part helping users execute migration plans.

“MAP for Windows includes support from AWS Professional Services and AWS Migration Competency Partners, such as Rackspace, 2nd Watch, Accenture, Cloudreach, Enimbos Global Services, Onica, and Slalom,” Wurden said.

“Our MAP for Windows partners have successfully demonstrated completion of multiple large-scale migrations to AWS. They have received the APN Migration Competency Partner and the Microsoft Workloads Competency designations,” he added.

The general availability of MAP for Windows comes just a few months after AWS launched a program aimed at helping users migrate legacy Windows Server applications to newer, supported versions of Windows Server on AWS, without any code changes.

The End-of-Support Migration Program (EMP) for Windows Server includes technology and expert guidance to migrate legacy applications from Windows Server 2003, 2008, and 2008 R2 to newer, supported versions on AWS, without any refactoring.

Specifically, the EMP technology identifies the application’s dependencies on the outdated OS, and creates a package that includes all the application files, runtimes, components, and deployment tools, as well as an engine that redirects the API calls from the application to files within the package.