Dicker Data appoints Andrew Upshon as new AV leader

Publicly listed distributor Dicker Data has bolstered its audio visual (AV) business unit through making two new appointments.

Andrew Upshon has been hired as the head of AV, and Les Boros joins as business development manager - AV and Unified Collaboration Systems.

Upshon maintains more than 20 years experience across the distribution and vendor landscape previously working for Tech Data, Ingram Micro, Electroboard, Toshiba Information Systems (UK and Europe), Future Electronics (UK) and Axiz (South Africa).

Dicker carries a range of AV, collaboration technologies and digital signage from brands including Cisco, LG, Poly, Lenovo, Logitech, Atdec, Cisco Meraki and SignageLive.

“I look forward to providing ongoing value optimisation to help our partners leverage opportunities that the current landscape presents. Our leading vendor line-up puts us in a unique position to be able to deliver bespoke solutions to meet specific business needs,” Upshon said.

Boros joins Dicker after spending more than 10 years at Ingram Micro. He has also held roles at Sony Electronics, Sanyo and NEC Australia.

“Assisting our partners to deliver true value to their customers has never been more important. The current COVID-19 crisis is creating increased demand for accelerated adoption of Pro AV and Collaboration solutions. We are ready to support our partners in their efforts to fast track implementations,” Boros said.

Dicker Data chairman and CEO David Dicker said Upshon brought significant industry and commercial experience and his specialist expertise in the Pro AV and Digital Signage space will position Dicker Data’s partners to be able to deliver complete solutions.