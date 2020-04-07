Servian gains Google Cloud services gong

Recognised for its success with Monty and VisualCortex

Tony Nicol (Servian) Credit: Servian

Google Cloud has revealed the global winners of its 2019 partner awards with Sydney-based Servian taking home the award for Asia Pacific Services Partner of the Year.

Other winners also included Deloitte receiving Services Partner of the year and Accenture with Industry Solutions Partner of the Year.

The Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year award recognises partners who have demonstrated innovative thinking and customer service. Servian’s success with Monty, the FoxSports AI cricket wicket predictor, and development of VisualCortex, its AI-driven video analytics product, contributed towards its achievement.

Servian maintains more than 100 professional-level certifications, boasting the highest number of Google Cloud-certified consultants in Australia and New Zealand.

Its specialisations span data analytics, machine learning, application development and marketing analytics. It has co-developed and then delivered Google Cloud Marketing Analytics training to over 15 global countries in multiple languages.

“This is a fantastic reward for all the hard-working members of our Google Cloud practice who have worked tirelessly to show the value, cost reduction, quality of delivery and time to market received from choosing Google Cloud. We look forward to continued success as a Google Cloud’s partner,” Servian CEO Tony Nicol said.