CIBIS and Civica revamp council planning portal

CIBIS and Civica have come together to streamline development and planning applications for local councils around NSW.



Currently undergoing beta testing, CIBIS have utilised an application programming interface (API) for Civica’s Authority solution, a suite of over 40 modules of business software for local councils relying on NSW’s development and planning ePlanning Portal.

The combination of the solution and integration has meant planning and development data can be accessed in a few clicks as opposed to manually copying and pasting files between systems.

Cessnock City Council is currently using the API, with more local authorities expected to roll it out in due course.

CIBIS was selected for the project due to its previous experience with technically challenging deployments, according to Civica.

“CIBIS approached us with a comprehensive and effective solution to connect authorities with the upcoming NSW ePlanning Portal,” said Brett Barningham, local government managing director at Civica.

CIBIS’ work on the project involved designing pre-built modules and a platform with flexibility for future adaptations, plus fast and accurate integration with the portal.

Tony Heitmeyer, managing director of CIBIS, said that his business took advantage of Civica Authority, adding “They also make it simple to add more integration points when more functionality is added to the portal and so avoid the technical hurdles other software providers will have to jump over."

The API for the portal comes as the 1 July deadline for development and planning applications to be made via the portal approaches.

The portal was alluded to by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian back in November 2019, where at the time she referred to the reformation of the existing planning system as being “the simplest and most effective planning system in Australia”.