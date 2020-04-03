HP tackles pandemic conditions with new partner and customer relief initiatives

Initiatives will vary by geography and are dependent on partner eligibility

Credit: Dreamstime

HP will offer short-term, market and country-specific incentives for partners in a bid to help businesses in the channel navigate rocky market conditions resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The initiatives, which span global commercial and retail channel partners across personal systems and print, will vary by geography and are dependent on partner eligibility.

The actions taken by HP include the provision of a variety of financing and leasing options for end customers. Specifically, in partnership with its finance partners, HP’s Integrated Financial Solutions group is now offering a variety of financial and asset lifecycle options, including deferred or reduced payments until 2021.

Moreover, qualified customers can convert existing, owned workplace assets into a payment solution or acquire technology needed immediately with reduced payments for the remainder of 2020 to alleviate temporary cash flow challenges.

Customers can also take advantage of a delayed payment structure or enroll in a PC rental program, available on equipment contracts for a period of 12 months. After 12 months, rental devices can be extended, purchased or returned for an upgrade.

Also on the table are short term rentals and cash infusions for customer-owned HP devices through a sale leaseback program.

In addition, HP has implemented a more predictable, flat-rate incentive program and relaxed compensation models to allow for more partner flexibility, while also extending deadlines for submission of proof of performance and reporting.

Meanwhile, to address potential cybersecurity risks for those working or learning from home, HP has launched a goodwill security campaign. This means that, in addition to offering tips and advice online, HP is offering free customer webinars to help set up home offices securely.

The vendor will also offer its HP Sure Click Pro for free until 30 September to help protect users from web, email, and document-based security threats. That particular offer will be available for use on all HP and non-HP Windows 10 PCs.

At the same time, on top of shifting all of its events throughout the 2020 financial year -- which ends on 31 October -- to virtual engagement models, HP University continues to provide online, on-demand learning options across a variety of topics including sales skills education, product training and certifications.

According to the vendor, the specific changes will be communicated to channel partners by HP market and country teams within the coming week.

“As a global company, we understand the importance of acting globally while executing at the local level. Rather than taking a one-size fits all approach, we are taking a customised approach specific to the unique and evolving dynamics at the market and country level, depending on a variety of factors,” HP chief commercial officer Christoph Schell said.

“We’re structured to ensure the continuity of our business operations even under the most challenging circumstances and we feel very fortunate to be in a position to offer the help and support needed by our valued partners and customers,” he added.