DXC and Olikka take Ballarat Council to the cloud

Moves council away from in-house servers to Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365

DXC Technology and Olikka have teamed up to overhaul a Victorian council’s legacy systems and migrate it to the cloud.

The two systems integrators (SIs) shared the deployment of Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365 to Ballarat Council.

Olikka, a Melbourne-based SI, was tasked with the initial “lift and shift” to Azure exercise, while DXC replaced the council’s financial management system with Dynamics 365.

“Moving to a cloud-based platform was a really a big driver to remove those risks, reduce costs, and make it a lot easier for us to implement better disaster recovery and high availability,”said Rhett Nunn, manager for ICT solution design and development at Ballarat Council.

“Ultimately, we wanted to get our hands on modern building blocks to solve business problems.”

Ballarat currently has a population of 105,000, which is expected to reach 140,000 by 2030. The rising population gave the council impetus to move away from its in-house Windows data centre, VMware virtual machines and applications in order to offer a faster and digital-friendly experience to residents.

Following the move to Azure, Ballarat Council began an audit and review of its applications catalogue, which comprised a series of specialist applications that were slow and difficult to update.

Through Office 365, the IT team gained access to Microsoft’s Power Automate and Power BI, alongside its Power App.

The council used this to develop a smartphone app that lets users fill out details of gifts received, share that with their manager, have it approved online then routed to compliance.



Meanwhile, Dynamics 365 initially had some gaps, but these were plugged using the Office 365 power platform and serverless capability in Azure, claimed Nunn.

“It gives us broad capability to meet our immediate needs, and the agility to adapt to the future,” he added. “Whereas if we'd gone with one of the competitors we would be missing key pieces. We wanted a well-rounded platform and we found strength in Microsoft’s offering.”