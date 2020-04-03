AWS opens up marketplace to local ISVs

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has opened up its marketplace to Australian and New Zealand independent software vendors (ISVs), giving them access to a market of 260,000 global end-users.

It should be noted that some companies in Australia and New Zealand have already been able to list their services on AWS Marketplace, but only if they have entities in the US, the EU or the UK.

The move to open up AWS Marketplace to local software providers means that AWS can support Australian and New Zealand sellers that don't have overseas entities.

Ultimately, according to AWS, the move expands the numbers of sellers that it can support and opens up a broader range of services for AWS Marketplace customers.



The local launch marks the first time that A/NZ ISVs and consulting partners not registered in other regions have had access to the AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange.

ISVs including Versent, Cloudwave, Dubber, Farrago AI, Raygun, Aportio, Javln and Operata are among the first regional partners to make their software available on the marketplace.

Partners on the marketplace will sell under the umbrella of Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO).

This will allow customers to purchase software on the marketplace through local and regional consulting partners, who can offer valued-added services and support.

CPPO also allows ISVs to authorise wholesale pricing on their software to consulting partners, which AWS claims allows consulting partners to own and maintain the customer relationship in the marketplace.

Consulting partners can use the authorisation to customise pricing, duration, end-user licence terms and additional services.



According to Versent managing director Robert Frendo, the launch will provide the company with “differentiated” wholesale pricing it can pass on to its customers.