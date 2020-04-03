VExpress inks direct distribution deal with Konftel

Comes two years after VExpress gained indirect access to Konftel products

Jeff May (Konftel) Credit: Konftel

Sydney-based telco and mobility solutions distributor VExpress has struck its first direct distribution deal with Swedish digital conferencing equipment vendor Konftel.

Konftel, based in Umeå, specialises in conference call and speakerphone technology, along with video conference cameras designed for online meetings.

VExpress has in fact been dealing with Konftel’s products since at least 2018, when it signed an agreement with Konftel authorised supply partner Konference.

However, with the new deal, VExpress is now working with the manufacturer directly. While channel partners are unlikely to see an immediate change in VExpress’s distribution of the Konftel products, the new agreement is likely to result in better pricing for partners.

“We are delighted to be working directly with VExpress in Australia, who have demonstrated great professionalism in all our dealings to date,” Konftel regional sales director Jeff May said. “We are confident [VExpress] will help to take our brand to a new level of success and will offer outstanding support to the channel.”

Now, both VExpress and Konftel are looking forward to deepening their relationship in the local market.

“VExpress is very excited to be given the privilege to distribute Konftel products throughout Australia,” VExpress general manager David McEwen said.

According to McEwan, the Konftel products are well-regarded in the industry, and are being optimised and certified for most major unified communications platforms such as Avaya, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Cisco, Broadsoft, Huawei and NEC, to name a few.

For McEwan, the direct deal represents a logical step in its efforts to provide the local market with solutions that bolster and expand upon VExpress's offering and that of its partner network.



“VExpress will continue to bring on vendor relationships that make sense to our customers [resellers] and add value to existing vendor relationships. Our goal is to ensure that we remain relevant to our customers and provide products and solutions that add value,” he said.

