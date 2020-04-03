Okta lowers technical training costs in partner program upgrade

Will charge reduced or no fees depending on a partner’s tier

Okta Credit: Okta

Okta has put partner training and accreditation at the centre of its latest program revamp.

The identity management vendor will now offer partners technical training at either no cost or reduced cost depending on their tier, while offering more advanced opportunities.

Okta has also re-jigged its accreditation program, claiming it now “closely aligns” to the training its own internal teams receive.

“The updated accreditation will provide partners with the knowledge they need to identify customer needs, offer Okta solutions for those needs, and close sales that establish long term value for joint customers,” the vendor said in a statement.

Partners will also gain access to extra free Okta demos in order to relay them to customers. These new resources will be accessible from Okta’s new Innovation Centre, which will be provided alongside a “comprehensive marketing toolset".



In order to encourage some healthy competition in the channel, the vendor has also launched the Okta Technical Champion Program, which will enable partners to provide product feedback and join Okta events.

In addition, partners will also be able to develop self-service marketing campaigns, plus a simplified user interface from Okta’s Marketing Hub.

“Our ecosystem continues to expand globally, through new strategic initiatives and an enhanced focus on distribution,” said Patrick McCue, Okta’s senior vice president of worldwide partnerships.

“We have made critical updates to our program because as partners continue to play a bigger role in our business, it’s imperative to continue to provide comprehensive tools and training to build their Okta knowledge and ultimately drive our customers’ success.”

The news comes just over a month after Okta struck a new distribution deal with Nextgen in Australia and New Zealand.