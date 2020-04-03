Synnex Australia inks exclusive distie deal with Neverware for CloudReady access

Credit: Synnex Australia

Synnex Australia has inked an exclusive distribution deal for the Australian market with the New York-based Neverware, adding the vendor's CloudReady product to the arsenals of resellers.



According to Neverware, CloudReady allows for pre-owned PCs and Macs to be turned into Chromebook devices for schools, enterprises and non-profit organisations.



Arthur Gimisis, sales director at Synnex Australia, said the main purpose of the agreement, which is focused solely on the distribution of CloudReady, is for its reseller partners to “modernise” existing devices, cutting costs for end customers.

“We will offer a solution that can transform any device, old or new, adding value to businesses with employees working from home and accelerating the Chromebook adoption,” Gimisis said.

Andrew Bauer, CEO of Neverware, added that the deal would mean efficiencies, expertise and wider customer reach added to the business as it expands into Australia and the Asia Pacific region.

“We’ve seen that Synnex Australia has a deep understanding of our business, as well as the Google Chrome ecosystem,” Bauer said.

“We’re very excited about this partnership and are eagerly looking forward to continued success with Synnex Australia."

Synnex Australia is still operating despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus, with its CEO Kee Ong previously saying its warehouse and distribution will be uninterrupted, with the exception of pick-up services, which have been suspended until further notice.

