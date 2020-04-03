Macquarie Telecom tackles telco and cloud overhaul for Transit Systems

Uses AI, cloud and moves on to NBN services

Macquarie Telecom has wrapped up a telecoms and cloud overhaul for transport services provider Transit Systems.

Along with consolidating two data centres down to one, the project involved Macquarie deploying VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud services across 37 depots, managing the speed, efficiency and uptime of each site’s network and communications.

Transit Systems has services across NSW, Victoria, Northern Territory, South Australia and Western Australia, along with bus services in London and Singapore.

Part of the overhaul also involved building artificial intelligence capabilities and managing its migration to the national broadband network.

Transit will also be using Macquarie’s mobile SIM cards across its entire staff to monitor real time data such as driver performance, acceleration, ticketing information and engine diagnostics.

The data is fed into Macquarie’s data centres and cloud services, which power artificial intelligence (AI) for deep analysis and insights to improve the transport network.



For example, Transit can now assess braking, acceleration and corner-taking performance and look at areas for improvement, as well as offer insights into traffic congestion and passenger loading that can lead to making improvements in safety and timetable scheduling.

Using Macquarie’s View platform, Transit Systems has a full view of its telecoms and cloud infrastructure as well as 24-hour local support through its HUB customer service centre.

The project comes after Transit Systems group CIO Warren Read-Zorn recognised the importance of needing more than just one SIM to provide voice communication.

“Our previous environment was incapable of powering the AI capabilities we needed to stay competitive, which inspired the Macquarie overhaul. This started with mobiles and then the consolidation of our two legacy data centres into one,” he said.

Transit will also work with Macquarie and transport authorities to add public Wi-Fi to each fleet over time.

Furthermore, Read-Zorn said it was building up its AI capabilities to help meet industry demand.

“The ability to evolve these capabilities and add new digital services to meet consumer and tourist demand will be a major consideration for the future operation of transport routes,” he said.

Macquarie Telecom group executive Luke Clifton said Transit recognised the limitations of its network and infrastructure, and instigated improvements with using voice, data, mobile, cloud, SD-WAN and the NBN to increase its competitiveness.