iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5 first developer beta is now available

This version is expected to primarily include bug fixes, and may be the last point release for iOS 13.

Credit: Jason Cross/IDG

Having just released iOS and iPadOS 13.4 on March 24, with big new features like trackpad and mouse support for iPads and iCloud folder sharing, Apple is moving on to its next minor release.

For some reason, the company has skipped over iOS 13.4.1 through 13.4.4 and gone right to iOS 13.4.5. That doesn’t mean we won’t see those minor point-releases, only that if we do, we can expect them to be such minor bug or security fixes that Apple would directly release them without an external beta test. We may not see any other significant releases beyond 13.4.5—Apple has never gone to a point-five release in the past. After this, it's likely on to iOS and iPadOS 14 beta testing.

What's new in iOS 13.4.5

What will you find in iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5? We expect this release to fine-tune a few minor details and fix a few bugs, primarily. It might include support for future hardware like the rumored Apple Tags tracking devices or over-the-ear headphones.

Apple’s release notes only say, “This beta version of iOS 13.4.5 contains bug fixes and improvements,” which is the generic line Apple uses when it doesn’t want to disclose specifics.

How to get the iOS or iPadOS 13.4.5 beta

Registered iOS developers can head to developer.apple.com/download on the device to which you want to install the new beta software. From there, you can download and install a profile.

Make sure the profile is enabled by heading to Settings > General > Profile. Once the profile is installed and your iPhone or iPad is reset, you will receive iOS and iPadOS betas the same way you would regular updates: go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Public beta releases typically follow within 24 hours of the developer beta releases. Non-developers who wish to participate in the beta test can go to beta.apple.com on the device upon which you wish to run the beta. From there you can download a profile and follow the steps above to activate it and download the latest beta.

As always, it is not recommended that you run an iOS or iPadOS beta on your primary device. Serious problems may occur, and you never know when you’ll have to wipe and restore your device.