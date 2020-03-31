Dicker Data adds Heimdal to security stack

David Dicker - CEO, Dicker Data Credit: Dicker Data

Publicly listed Dicker Data has inked a new Australian distribution deal with Danish cyber security vendor Heimdal Security.

Heimdal claims to offer a multi-layered security suite, combining threat prevention, endpoint rights management, anti-virus and email security for small-to-medium businesses and enterprise users.

“As the digital threat landscape continues to evolve and businesses around the world are mobilising their workforces to operate remotely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our reseller partners, more than ever, need to be considering the security of the devices they deploy and manage,” Dicker Data CEO and chairman David Dicker said.

“This need, coupled with the government’s stimulus package, is providing every one of our reseller partners with the catalyst to re-engage with all of their customers and highlight the importance of sophisticated security technology, such as the products and solutions on offer from our latest vendor addition, Heimdal Security.”

Heimdal Security CEO Morten Kjaersgaard said it was expanding its channel focus and growth.

As part of its reseller partner program, Heimdal offers competitive margins, access to NFR licences, sales, training and marketing materials. Earlier this month, the vendor was acquired by Marlin Equity Partners.

“In conjunction with Dicker Data, we look forward to developing our presence in the region with our expanding suite of security software solutions including DNS Traffic Filtering, Automated Patch Management and Privileged Access Management tools for the SMB to Enterprise markets,” Kjaersgaard added.



