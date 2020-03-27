Schneider Electric expands relationship with Ingram Micro

Lee Welch (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has expanded its distribution agreement with Schneider Electric in Australia and New Zealand.



The vendor will now offer its EcoStruxure IT Expert data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) product to local resellers.



The product, called a "hands-on" approach to cloud management by Schneider, allows for remote monitoring, provides analytics and can generate security and maintenance recommendations.

Partners can also access sales and marketing support for the product through Ingram Micro Cloud’s Go to Market Hub.

Lee Welch, director of A/NZ at Ingram Micro Cloud, said the EcoStruxure suite allows channel partners to drive cloud adoption and utilisation.

“ExoStruxure provides hosting applications and tools for IT solution providers that increase customer intimacy, revenue streams and provide new business opportunities,” he said.

Andrew Sylvester, director of software strategy for the Asia Pacific and Japan and Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Schneider Electric, added the Ingram Micro team has a deep understanding of the channel and cloud market in Australia.

“We’re excited to work with the Ingram Micro team as we roll out EcoStruxure applications over the coming months,” Sylvester said.

This agreement is the latest between Ingram Micro and Schneider Electric. In addition to EcoStruxure IT Expert, Ingram Micro also distributes Schneider Electric’s internet of things (IoT) products, which include APC SmartConnect, Netbotz, Smart-UPSTM Lithium-Ion, PDU’s and APC NetShelter Racks.