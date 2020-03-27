Vic Health taps Whispir software for COVID-19 monitoring

Whispir CEO Jeromy Wells Credit: Whispir

The Victorian Government has enlisted software-as-a-service firm Whispir to help deploy information to COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will use the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed company’s communications workflow platform to message those either with or at risk of the disease.

As opposed to the one-way texts sent to users from the telcos Telstra and Optus, recipients will be required to respond to the SMS messages issued by the DHHS ‘contact tracing’ team by answering a series of questions, including recent activities, health and whether they are abiding to quarantine procedures.

DHHS intends to use the data provided to optimise services in the community, according to Whispir.

“The immediate benefits of this new service to the community will be substantial,” Whispir CEO Jeromy Wells said.

”Our platform provides the means for Victorians to effectively engage with DHHS and promptly report important changes to their health. This provides DHHS with more accurate data, enabling them to quickly make more informed decisions about the optimisation of services for the broader benefit of the community.”

Whispir claimed it has the ability to scale the service nationally, although Victoria is currently the only health authority using it.

The announcement comes nine months after Whispir listed on the Australian Securities Exchangewith a $46-million IPO.

The company also then integrated with AWS’s EventBridg, creating a solution available via its partners: IBM, Telstra and StartHub.