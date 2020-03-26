Capgemini acquires local MuleSoft specialist WhiteSky Labs

Credit: Dreamstime

Capgemini has boosted its digital transformation capabilities through the acquisition of Sydney-headquartered MuleSoft consultancy WhiteSky Labs.

While financial details of the deal have not yet been disclosed, with the transaction due to close within weeks, it has been confirmed that the acquisition will see more than 150 specialist MuleSoft employees join Capgemini.

Founded in 2009 in Sydney, WhiteSky Labs has offices in Melbourne, the Philippines and Singapore.



The company works with more than 40 customers, including Energy Australia, Mynt, Blackmores, Qantas and 7-Eleven, with many customer projects involving the full-stack of consulting services on the MuleSoft Anypoint Platform, managed support, license management and training services.

Capgemini Australia managing director Olaf Pietschner said the acquisition will help accelerate its client's digital transformations in unlocking data across legacy systems, cloud apps and devices.

“Welcoming this large team of specialist Mulesoft professionals to Capgemini will make us a market leader in this space across Australia and the Asia region, offering clients a depth and breadth of services for end-to-end integration solutions," Pietschner said.



Additionally, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan managing director Gaurav Modi said the acquisition is set to accelerate Capgemini’s growth in Singapore, the Philippines and across Southeast Asia.



WhiteSky Labs CEO Steve Wilson said that joining Capgemini means the organisation will be able to offer clients deep MuleSoft expertise coupled with end-to-end digital transformation services at scale.

Capgemini chief strategy and development officer, Fernando Alvarez, said the addition of WhiteSky Labs’ specialist expertise to its Australia and Asia operation will not only help to meet the digital transformation needs of clients across the region, but it will also bolster its expertise in this space, globally.

Mulesoft senior vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan Rob Thorne highlighted that partners like Capgemini are critical in helping organisations develop API strategies and connect the almost 900 organisations within the average enterprise.

In November, WhiteSky attracted investment from Salesforce Ventures to accelerate its global reach across Asia Pacific and further itself across Europe and North America.



This investment was part of a U.S.$50 million Australia Trailblazer Fund by Salesforce Ventures to invest in local innovation and inspire Australian entrepreneurs.