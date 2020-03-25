Vendors offer free remote working tools for COVID-19 portal

AIIA CEO Ron Gauci Credit: AIIA

Vendors including Microsoft, Cisco, Adobe, Salesforce and SAP have rallied to offer free versions of their products on a new COVID-19 support platform.

The companies, alongside ServiceNow, Telstra, Google and Facebook, will provide teleworking and virtual meeting resources for the new Australian Business Continuity site, which aims to help businesses plough through the pandemic.

Launched by the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA), the platform will supply free technology solutions, advice and information primarily to enable working remotely.

“The technology industry, through the Australian Information Industry Association and working closely with Australian Federal and State governments, has created the Australian Business Continuity online resource centre - designed to support the economy during these difficult and unprecedented times,” Ron Gauci, AIIA CEO said.

“AIIA would like to thank the companies who have already signed on for their support in assisting Australian businesses, schools, students, governments and workplaces for contributing to this online resource in what is proving to be a challenging time for all businesses.”

According to the Minister for Communications and Cyber Safety Paul Fletcher and the Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews, the hub will complement the government’s own website for small-to-medium-sized businesses, business.gov.au.

"This is just another example of how our business community—in this case the tech sector—is stepping up to help other Australian SMEs [small- and medium-sized enterprises] navigate the unprecedented challenges of coronavirus," Andrews said.