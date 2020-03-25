Deloitte acquires Brisbane data analytics consultancy Bistech

Bistech's Shane Morgan, Justin Hoareau and Brad Culbert. Credit: Bistech

Deloitte has boosted its Brisbane team thanks to the acquisition of data analytics consultancy, financial performance management provider and IBM partner Bistech

As part of the deal, Bistech co-owners Shane Morgan, Justin Hoareau and Brad Culbert will join Deloitte’s analytics and cognitive consulting practice in leadership positions, with Brad Culbert joining as a partner.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The move sees Deloitte add 17 consultants to its Brisbane office from April. Deloitte already has more than 500 staff as part of its analytics and cognitive practice, and deems the Bistech buy as a strategic move.

Bistech was founded in 2000 and names IBM, Microsoft and Adaptive Insights among its vendor partners. It focuses on the Queensland market, with an emphasis on helping clients to better understand and harness their business-critical data, leveraging cloud technologies and modern analytics solutions.

According to Deloitte Brisbane office managing partner John Grieg, Bistech has had a great reputation in Queensland, particularly with clients in the public sector, which complements its existing work.

“There is a significant growth opportunity for us to use Bistech’s expertise with our work in the retail and health sectors,” Grieg said.

Furthermore, Deloitte Consulting managing partner Kaylene O’Brien, said the Bistech team offered a great mix of business and technical expertise that was in demand from clients.

“Their service offerings closely align with client demand, including data architecture, cloud data solutions migration, data asset modernisation, predictive analytics and machine learning,” O’Brien said.

Bistech founder Shane Morgan said the Deloitte Analytics and Cognitive team shared the same values and customer focus the company has built upon since its inception.

Additionally, Bistech co-owner Brad Culbert said joining Deloitte would help the team to extend the scope and scale of solutions delivered to clients.

“There is a growing demand for multi-technology solutions that drive higher business impact by leveraging data,” he said. “Together with Deloitte, we are excited to lead the way towards these modern business solutions and continue guiding clients to success.”

Deloitte CEO Richard Deutsch said the timing was right for Deloitte to welcome Bistech’s significant capability and experience to its Data Modernisation practice.

Recently, Deloitte purchased Australian security player, Zimbani, adding to a multitude of acquisitions across the Asia Pacific region such as Singapore’s Practical Smarts, SecurePath in Malaysia and Code QB in Thailand.

The deal also marks a sign that Deloitte Australia’s appetite for acquisition will continue to feed its business this financial year, coming off the back of its mammoth purchase last year of Presence IT.

In FY 2020, it also scooped up robotics and cognitive automation company The Eclair Group and Oracle consultant NeoData Australia.