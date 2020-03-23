Telstra closes 23 stores nationwide

Some of those stores that are set to remain open may adjust their operating hours

Credit: Telstra

Telstra has moved to close 23 of its 350 stores around the country, as the telco works to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“From Monday, March 23 to Sunday, April 12, a small number of our 350 stores will close temporarily,” Telstra head of retail and regional Fiona Hayes said in an online post. “We’re doing this so we can organise our retail staff into crews that will work on opposite shifts.

“This means if one team needs to go into self-isolation, we have another crew on standby to continue helping our customers,” she added.

While Hayes said that, at present, only 23 of 350 stores nationally will close, some of those stores that are set to remain open may adjust their operating hours.

Telstra has made the move to group staff crews from nearby stores, so that if customers’ local stores are closed, they can visit another store nearby.

“This will help our retail network stay open for our customers over this period,” Hayes said, urging customers to access information and support via Telstra.com while asking that people only visit Telstra stores if they’re feeling well and do not meet any COVID-19 self-isolation criteria advised by the Australian government.

The stores that are cloing temporarily are:

Victoria

Doncaster

Melbourne (Exhibition St)

Melbourne Central

Northland 2

The Glen

Queensland

Browns Plains

Coomera

Indooroopilly

Loganholme

Mt Gravatt

Pacific Fair

New South Wales

Blacktown

Broadway

Burwood

Chatswood

Eastgardens

George Street North

Hurstville

Liverpool

Macquarie Centre

Mosman

Mt Druitt

World Square