Amazon MCS preview comes to Sydney region

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon has launched the preview of its Managed Apache Cassandra Service (MCS) in its Sydney region, along with 17 other regions globally.



The service allows for users to run workloads from the open-sourced Apache Cassandra database system on Amazon Web Services (AWS) using Cassandra application code and developer tools.

In addition, users do not have to provision, patch or manage services and install, maintain or operate software with the service.

Applications built through MCS can serve thousands of requests per second with “virtually unlimited” throughput and storage, according to Amazon.

As MCS is serverless, users pay only for resources used, with the service automatically scaling tables up and down in response to application traffic.

Under AWS’s free tier, users can get MCS for free with 30 million on-demand write request units, 30 million on-demand read request units and one gigabyte of storage.

Under the paid tier, in on-demand capacity mode, write request units are charged U.S.$1.6508 per million and read request units at U.S.$0.3306 per million.

In provisioned capacity mode, write request units are charged at U.S.$0.0008538 per hour and read request units at U.S.$0.0001708 per hour.

Meanwhile, storage is charged at U.S.$0.342 per gigabyte a month.

With this launch, Amazon MCS is available in preview in the Asia Pacific (Hong Kong), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Seoul), and Asia Pacific (Mumbai) regions, along with Sydney and several regions in the Americas and Europe.

