Invigor lands data deal with WA ERA

Expects to contribute up to $120,000 in revenue

Gary Cohen (Invigor) Credit: Invigor

Publicly listed data intelligence and analytics company Invigor Group has struck a new contract with the Western Australian Economic Regulation Authority to use its Retail Pricing solution.

The contract, which was won on a tender basis, is expected to contribute between $100,000 and $120,000 in revenue during the March 2020 to July 2021 period.



According to Invigor, the solution supplies the largest pricing database of alcoholic beverages across major retailers in the country.

“Our database of alcoholic beverages is a core part of our pricing capability and is a great example of how data can provide value to not only businesses, but government departments,” Invigor executive chairman Gary Cohen said.

Last year, Invigor landed a partnership with Retail Drinks Australia (RDA) that would see its products used to offer insights across products, promotions, loyalty and competitive pricing.

RDA is the national industry body for packaged liquor retailers in Australia, involving more than 6,600 members.

The solution was designed in consultation with members to help provide liquor retailers with insights on store performance, customer behaviour and enabling them make more data-driven buying and promotion decisions, Cohen said at the time.