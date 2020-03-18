CyberArk hands A/NZ leadership to JXT’s Thomas Fikentscher

Thomas Fikentscher (CyberArk) Credit: CyberArk

CyberArk has unveiled its new head of Australia and New Zealand following the departure of Matthew Brazier earlier this year.

The Israeli privileged account management vendor has appointed Thomas Fikentscher as A/NZ regional director, who will be responsible for driving its emerging cloud business.

Fikentscher previously acted as chief revenue officer at marketing software company JXT Global, and has held roles at Oracle and Ingram Micro in Australia.

“I’m looking forward to leading CyberArk’s operations in Australia and New Zealand as the business continues to grow and transition into the cloud era,” he said.

“When it comes to cyber security, there is a significant opportunity to bridge the gap between the backend and the boardroom. A big part of this is helping company leaders understand the importance of privileged account security to organisational risk management.”

His appointment follows the departure of Brazier, who had led the business for more than three years, to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in January, where he is now a senior manager for its digital business.

“We’re pleased to welcome Thomas to CyberArk,” said Vincent Goh, CyberArk’s SVP of sales for Asia Pacific and Japan.

“His extensive industry and leadership experience – particularly in the cloud domain – along with his sharp corporate intellect, will be invaluable in helping further grow demand for our privileged access management solutions in this market."

Last year, CyberArk unveiled some “big changes” for its partner ecosystem under the leadership of A/NZ channel manager Bruce Nixon, which saw the tiering metrics shifted away from revenue to technical competency.