ASG Group buys Canberra's Group 10

ASG Group CEO Dean Langenbach Credit: ASG

ASG Group has acquired Canberra-based professional services firm Group 10 Consulting.

The company was founded by Cosimo Garreffa and Jennifer Nelson in 2013 and maintains more than 80 staff.

As part of the deal, both co-founders will continue to lead the team under the Group 10 brand while providing customised solutions for the ACT market.

The move is in line with ASG's plans to grow organically and via acquisition. Five months ago, ASG purchased Brisbane-based specialist consultancy 1ICT.

ASG CEO Dean Langenbach said Group 10 maintained a significant portfolio of public sector clients, and will provide ASG with additional capabilities such as ICT asset management.

“As we continue to grow our national footprint, we believe Group 10 will fit in perfectly with our own entrepreneurial spirit and culture and with our long-standing commitment to putting our clients front and centre of everything we do,” he said.

“The synergies between ASG and Group 10 will further enhance our product offering and the services our clients receive, whilst providing ASG with a strong base in Canberra, especially across the Federal public service.”

Nelson added Group 10 had grown substantially in the past few years and felt it was the right time to expand its business offering even further by being part of ASG.

ASG Group employs more than 2,000 staff nationally and has offices in eight cities across Australia and Asia.