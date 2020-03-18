Wipro and SAP strike co-development pact for retail and fashion solutions

Credit: Dreamstime

Wipro has entered into an agreement with SAP to co-develop solutions for the retail and fashion sectors, as part of industry-specific joint go-to-market plans.

The alliance will be centred around enabling customers in both verticals to better manage business processes and customer experience through SAP S/4HANA, with a focus on fashion manufacturing to in-store merchandising.

“Our strong domain capability, experience in SAP S/4HANA implementations, innovation using side-by-side extensions, and partnership with SAP puts Wipro in a unique position to build industry specific solutions,” said Harish Dwarkanhalli, president of Cloud Enterprise Solutions at Wipro.

“This initiative will help enable our customers in the retail and fashion industry to achieve business outcomes by leveraging SAP S4/HANA solutions.”

Specifically, the retail merchandise management solution based on SAP S/4HANA Cloud is designed to address end-to-end processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, supply chain and core finance for retail. Omni-channel pricing and promotions, omni-channel merchandise and assortment planning, demand and supply planning and store commerce will also be key areas of focus.

Meanwhile, advanced fashion manufacturing functionality as part of the SAP S/4HANA solution for fashion and vertical business aims to strengthen end-to-end manufacturing planning and execution, alongside catering to last minute changes which have become a "norm" in the industry.

“SAP Cloud for Retail is our strategic cloud solution, designed to support retail merchandise management, omni-channel pricing and promotions which will help retail and fashion companies capture new opportunities and develop targeted business models in a dynamic market,” added Achim Schneider, global head of Retail at SAP.

“The industry needs to create responsive, innovative and integrated solutions to adapt quickly to changing market conditions.”

According to Schneider, all solutions will integrate with SAP Cloud Platform, allowing customers to build differentiated extensions in the cloud.