Leidos Australia boss Christine Zeitz departs

Christine Zeitz - Leidos Australia’s managing director and senior vice president Credit: Leidos

Leidos Australia chief executive Christine Zeitz has stepped down after four years in charge.

It is understood that Leidos director of security and defence Paul Chase will take on the top role.

“After four and a half years leading Leidos Australia it is time for me to pass the banner on and move to my next challenge,” Zeitz said in a post on LinkedIn.



“It has been a privilege to be CEO at a time of establishing the Leidos brand in Australia and doubling the size of the business over my tenure.”

Prior to taking on the top role, Zeitz spent 25 years at BAE Systems across multiple leadership roles and also spent a year as Australia and Asia Pacific vice president and managing director at Lockheed Martin.

Chase joined Leidos in 2016 following the merger of Lockheed Martin’s information systems and global systems (IS&GS) business unit, which he led for almost 10 years, and now trades under the Leidos brand.

Prior to this, he spent eight years with RLM Systems and was an engineering officer for the Royal Australian Air Force for 15 years.

Recently, Leidos landed a $16 million data management project with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

Under the three-year contract, Leidos will deliver a data management platform to help meet the Bureau’s information access needs, align the data governance and information life cycle management policies, procedures and products; and will support the addition of emerging information capabilities.



