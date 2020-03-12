Here are Australia's top govt IT suppliers

There were $64.5 billion worth of contracts listed on AusTender in the past year

Credit: ID 55578362 © Victor Diola Jr | Dreamstime

Telstra, SAS Institute, IBM Australia, Lockheed Martin, Optus Networks and Fujitsu were the top five earners among government IT providers over the past decade, a new report shows.

Data compiled by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) has revealed some of the largest government suppliers and procurement panels in the 10 years to the end of financial year 2018-19.



Telstra occupied the top supplier post within the Information Technology Broadcasting and Telecommunications procurement category, securing $8.16 billion worth of contracts over the past 10 years.

Telstra was followed, somewhat distantly, by IBM Australia which scored $2.17 billion in contracts; Boeing Defence Australia made $1.14 billion; Lockheed Martin Australia pulled in $1.1 billion; and Optus Networks rounded out the top five securing just over $1.03 billion.



It should be noted that Lockheed Martin's Information Systems & Global Solutions business segment, which focuses heavily on government IT services, underwent a multibillion-dollar merger with Leidos in 2016 and now trades under the Leidos brand.



Meanwhile, within the Engineering, Research and Technology-based services category, data analytics software company SAS Institute Australia attracted $4.45 billion worth of contracts; IBM Australia snapped up $2.08 billion and Fujitsu rounded out the top five attracting $1.07 billion worth of contracts in the 10-year period.

Engineering, Research and Technology based services along with Information Technology Broadcasting and Telecommunications rounded out the top five procurement categories by contract value in the past 10 years, totalling $38.44 billion and $34.4 billion respectively.

Collectively in 2018 - 2019, there were 78,150 contract notices published on AusTender with a combined value of $64.5 billion.

During the past 10 years leading up the reported period (2009 - 2010 - 2018-2019), contract values totalled $490.8 billion.

According to the report, in the past five years, contract values sat at $305.3 billion, averaging $61.1 billion per year.

The report noted that contracting through procurement panels had grown significantly in the number of contract notices and their value.

The ICT Contractor Service Panel led the top 10 panels in terms of value in the past 10 years (2009-2010 to 2018 - 2019) recording $4.28 billion worth of contracts involving 214 suppliers.

The Information and Communication Technology Service Commercial panel, meanwhile, attracted $1.5 billion in total value containing 41 suppliers; Information and Communication Technology Services Panel attracted $1.28 billion in value with 89 suppliers; and the Applications Managed Services Partner Arrangement Panel contained $1.05 billion in value with six suppliers in the mix.

This is the second data report pulled together by ANAO, which tabled the first procurement information report in December 2017 in an effort to help identify a number of areas where agencies can improve their contract reporting.