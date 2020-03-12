QLD transport agency looks to channel for workforce digitisation

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) has issued a request for information on potential end-user compute digital workspace solutions

Queensland’s transport agency is scouring the IT channel as part of a reevaluation of its digital work environment.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) has issued a request for information on potential end-user compute digital workspace solutions in an effort to connect its sparse workforce.

Although the department is pursuing a cloud first strategy, the majority of its current end-user environment remains a blend of legacy and contemporary applications with varying hosting arrangements.

Any potential solution would focus on the TMR 10,00-strong fleet of desktop computers, laptops or tablets, but with some consideration of mobile devices.

All devices, with the exception of a small number of iPads, are in a Windows-based environment and the department is currently transitioning away from Windows 7 to Windows 10.

Alongside this, the DoT operates its own Virtual Corporate Desktop (VCD), which has 732 users and is built on an on-premise hosted VMWare Horizon v7.

TMR has virtualised 10 applications utilising Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Server technology, among which include iExplorer, Chrome, SAP, Jira and several bespoke applications.

According to the RFI, the agency is “keen to understand end user compute digital workspace solutions and services available”

As such, any partner submission, should reflect workforce mobility and flexibility, collaboration, digital transformation and potentially desktop replacement.

RFI submission close on March 23.