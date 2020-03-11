Alloys adds ViewSonic to portfolio

Paul Harman - CEO, Alloys Credit: Alloys

Audio visual, print and tech distributor Alloys has inked a new distribution agreement with US-based interactive display vendor, ViewSonic.

In tandem with its interactive display devices, ViewSonic has also invested in its own cloud integration software platform, myViewBoard, which integrates with Google for Education, Intel Unite and Microsoft Education ecosystem.

"From its inception, the myViewBoard ecosystem has operated on a technology-agnostic philosophy that puts the needs of users at the forefront, whether in terms of accessibility, usability, and effectiveness," ViewSonic president and CTO Craig Scott said.

"Whether at work or in the classroom, myViewBoard was conceived to work in tandem with world-class solutions; and make collaboration and sharing more dynamic and seamless across different platforms."

Alloys has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide; featuring a dedicated showroom, sales and logistic operations as well as warehousing.

Within its facilities, Alloys offers in-house demonstration and training for all resellers and partners.

"ViewSonic has a clear vision for how they want the channel and product ecosystem to work and our specialist distribution model which is made for our customers is the perfect fit for the requirement. We intend to help the channel grow their capabilities, move with ViewSonic into new markets and drive overall channel profitability," Alloys CEO Paul Harman said.