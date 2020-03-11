Majority of Aussie IT workers looking for a pay rise in 2020

Credit: ID 71895099 © Kritchanut | Dreamstime.com

The majority of employees in the Australian IT industry are looking to request a raise in 2020, and their employers are twice as likely to hand out significant pay rises compared to the average, new research suggests.

According to a study of over 3,000 employers and employees by IT solutions firm Modis, 75 per cent of IT employees intend to request a pay rise this year.

Salary satisfaction for IT employees declined year-on-year from 50 per cent in 2019 to 37 per cent in 2020.

In addition, 38 per cent of IT employees failed to increase their salary during 2019, higher than the national average of 33 per cent.

Further, just over one in five IT employers at 21 per cent are intending to give employees a pay rise of at least 7 per cent in 2020 – nearly double the national average of 11 per cent.

However, 30 per cent of employees are expecting a pay rise of at least 7 per cent, indicating that some employees will be missing out.

Rafael Moyano, CEO of Modis, said that the IT industry was not immune to record low levels of wage growth.

“The issue is that a gap exists between the economy’s ongoing poor wage growth across the board and IT employees’ expectations for fair remuneration as their skills and contributions at work increase,” Moyano said.

"If you are hoping to buck the trend on an individual level, it’s worth putting in the groundwork to understand all the ways you can shift things in favour of your next big pay rise."

