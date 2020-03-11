SoftIron strikes hot with first Australian reseller deal

Follows SoftIron’s appointment of Paul Harris as regional director

U.S.-headquartered storage vendor SoftIron has continued its expansion in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, signing its first Australian reseller agreement with Kirra services.

Paul Harris, director of regional sales for APAC at SoftIron, said Kirra service’s experience in the market was a significant reason for the partnership.

“Their reputation, localised market expertise and track record for success were key factors for us in selecting our first authorised reseller in the region, and we're really looking forward to achieving mutual success", said Harris.

"We're incredibly proud to sign the partnership with Kirra services.”

Phil Straw, CEO of SoftIron, said he believes the combination of the two businesses will work well in the market.

"The APAC storage sector is ripe for disruption and with Kirra services on board to represent our technology in Australia, we're going to be making big waves together," Straw said.

Brad Nagle, founder and managing director of Kirra services, added that both businesses “share a vision for building trusted relationships".

“I am very excited to see the outcome of our combined approach," Nagle said.

The reseller agreement with Kirra services follows SoftIron’s entry into the APAC region with the appointment of Harris as regional director of sales in January 2020.