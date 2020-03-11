NetApp acquires cloud storage vendor Talon

Talon's software will integrate with NetApp Cloud Volumes and Azure NetApp Files solutions

NetApp has acquired software-defined storage service provider Talon for an undisclosed amount.

Talon, which first launched a base in Australia and New Zealand in 2018, will see its software integrate with NetApp Cloud Volumes and Azure NetApp Files solutions.

According to NetApp, the acquisition will enhance the company's cloud data services portfolio, specifically its ‘Global File Cache’ service for remote workloads.

“As we grow our cloud data services offerings with solutions like Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Cloud Volumes Service, Azure NetApp Files and Cloud Insights, we are excited about the potential that lies in front of this new combined team to deliver complete solutions for primary workloads," said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager of NetApp's Cloud Data Services business unit.

Talon has been selling in A/NZ since 2012, but made the step to putting boots on the ground in 2018 when it appointed former Symantec account manager Sean Scott as regional director.

Scott subsequently began "aggressively" building out a channel in A/NZ, establishing a channel of between 10 and 20 partners until his departure -- coincidentally -- to NetApp in July last year.

ARN understands his role remains vacant as of 10 March 2020.