DXC strengthens strategic alliances amid standardisation plans

DXC Technology has appointed Ken Corless as executive vice president of Offerings and Strategic Partners, amid plans to standardise key products and alliance relationships.

Effective immediately, Corless is tasked with overseeing a suite of solutions which includes cloud and platform services, security, analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), application services and enterprise cloud and applications.

Corless will also be responsible for DXC’s ecosystem partners, spanning the core technology segments of cloud, enterprise applications and software, networking and hardware.

Reporting to Mike Salvino, president and CEO of DXC, Corless recently served as CTO of Deloitte’s Cloud Practice and joins the technology provider’s senior leadership team at a global level.

“Ken will help us innovate, optimise and standardise our offerings to deliver differentiated solutions across the enterprise technology stack,” Salvino said.

“In the IT industry today, teaming is critical to delivering for our customers, and Ken has a proven track record of developing industry leading partnerships that produce results. I look forward to seeing Ken execute with our offering teams and partners to help DXC grow.”

With more than 30 years of in-market experience, as CTO at Deloitte’s Cloud Practice, Corless was responsible for enhancing the use of cloud at enterprise scale, prioritising Deloitte’s investment in cloud assets, analysing acquisition targets and driving technology partnerships in the ecosystem.

Prior to Deloitte, he spent more than 28 years at Accenture, serving as managing partner of Technology Global, executive director of Enterprise Applications and managing director of Technology and Architecture.