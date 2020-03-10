IFS appoints first A/NZ channel chief

Greg Robinson (IFS) Credit: IFS

Swedish software vendor IFS has appointed its first channel chief for Australia and New Zealand almost two decades after opening in the market.

The company has appointed Sydney-based Greg Robinson as head of channels and alliances, tasking him with driving its global partner program.

Robinson was previously chief operating officer at Precise Business Solutions, an Epicor partner. He also spent four years at Telstra Health, and has held roles at INX Software and SAI Global.

“IFS’s ongoing success demonstrates the appetite Australian customers have for a software solution that provides real business value in asset intensive and project intensive domains,” he said.

“I’m excited to be a part of a company that builds trust with partners through a collaborative spirit and an agile approach to the changing market conditions.”

Since opening in 2001, IFS has grown to encompass four offices located in Australia – Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane – and a workforce of 60 employees.

It currently has 14 partners and alliances locally, including Microsoft, Infosys, Oracle and Tech Mahindra.

IFS A/NZ MD Warren Zietsman said the appointment was “an important step forward” in the vendor’s channel and customer engagement.

“To win in a challenging market requires not only the best tools for the job, but the best minds,” he said. “Greg has an exceptional understanding of the enterprise software industry and is committed to delivering tailored, competitive solutions.”