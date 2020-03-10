Konica Minolta names new Australian MD as David Cooke resigns

David Cooke (Konica Minolta Australia) Credit: Konica Minolta Australia

Konica Minolta Australia has announced a top level shake-up with chairman and managing director David Cooke resigning from the company.

The outgoing managing director will stay with the company until mid-July, the end of the Japanese-based printer vendor's financial year, while his replacement Yohei Konaka will take over from April.



On his resignment, Cooke said he had “very mixed feelings” about leaving Konica Minolta Australia.

“The choice of replacement however, gives me considerable confidence with regards to the future success of the company,” he said.

“I’m confident that Yohei will continue to build on the reputation Konica Minolta Australia has as a leader in areas such as human rights and ethical sourcing in line with the company strategy aimed at creating value for business, customers and society and meeting our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and delivering that into the future.”

Moving from Japan to Australia for the role, Konaka comes into the position with a 19 year career in Konica Minolta's U.S. and Canadian branches and is currently working in the office business planning division of the company.

According to a statement from Konica Minolta Australia, Cooke was “instrumental” on expanding the company's business model to 3D printing, robotics, software and services solutions.

During his 14 year tenure with the company, Cooke was previously the general manager of sales and the executive general manager sales and marketing.

Prior to this, Cooke held a number of positions at Canon Australia, Global Trading and Fuji Xerox Australia.