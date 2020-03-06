Cisco honours A/NZ partners

Credit: Cisco

Cisco has unveiled its top performing partners Australia and New Zealand for 2020 after having to cancel its annual awards ceremony due to coronavirus.

The vendor’s global and local channel chiefs, Oliver Tuszik and Tara Ridley, respectively, personally visited a number of the A/NZ winners in the absence of Cisco Live, which was due to occur this week.

“Congratulations to all the amazing winners,” Ridley said. “The growth, innovation and commitment for excellence makes me incredibly proud of our world class partner ecosystem.”

This year saw NTT Australia win the top honour of Cisco A/NZ Partner of the Year 2020 while Dicker Data was named Distributor of the Year.

Among the familiar faces of NTT, which scored three awards and Data#3, which won two, Telstra, Optus, Outcomex and RIoT Solution also took home hours.

Cisco Live was due to play host to around 8500 attendees from across the Asia Pacific region at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre (MCEC).

The vendor’s president for Asia Pacific, Japan, Miyuki Suzuki, was due to be a keynote speaker. Following the event’s cancellation, she joined Ridley and Tuszik in congratulating a number of winners.

See the full list of winners below.

Cisco ANZ Partner of the Year 2020: NTT Ltd. Australia

Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence: Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year 2020: Data#3 Limited

Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence: Data Centre Partner of the Year 2020 : Datacom ANZ

Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence: Collaboration Partner of the Year 2020: Optus Business

Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence: Security Partner of the Year 2020: Outcomex Pty Ltd

Cisco ANZ Managed Services Partner of the Year 2020: Telstra Corporation Limited

Cisco ANZ Innovation Partner of the Year 2020: Outcomex Pty Ltd

Cisco ANZ CX Partner of the Year - Lifecycle & Adoption Services 2020: Data#3 Limited

Cisco ANZ CX Partner of the Year - Services and Delivery Excellence 2020: NTT Ltd. Australia

Cisco ANZ Software Partner of the Year 2020: NTT Ltd. Australia

Cisco ANZ Small Business Partner of the Year 2020: Telstra Corporation Limited: Telstra Business Technology Centre - Melbourne City

Cisco ANZ Distributor of the Year 2020: Dicker Data

Cisco ANZ Ecosystem Partner of the Year 2020: RIoT Solutions

Cisco ANZ Meraki Partner of the Year 2020: Comscentre

Cisco ANZ DevNet Partner of the Year 2020: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu