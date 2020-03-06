Canon Australia names company veteran to tackle local channel ops

The new role sees Murase responsible for the company’s overall leadership and engagement with Canon's channel partners in the local market

Masayuki ‘Mike’ Murase (Canon) Credit: Canon

Canon Australia has appointed Masayuki ‘Mike’ Murase, a veteran of three decades with the company, as its new senior director for Business Information Solutions (BIS).

The new role sees Murase responsible for the company’s overall leadership and engagement with Canon's channel partners in the local market.



Murase has relocated to Australia for the new role after more than 30 years of experience in the Office Imaging Products Group at Canon across the U.S. and Japan. He is now tasked with growing Canon Australia’s business products and services.

Most recently, Murase held the role of general manager of Office Imaging Product Operations at Canon’s headquarters in Japan.

"I'll be devoting a lot of time to our partners to continue building on the strong channel momentum created by the team,” Murase said in a statement. “Our channel partners are integral to driving value for customers so it’s my priority to continue strengthening these relationships.

“I look forward to working with the team to build on the excellent progress made to date as we support our customers and grow Canon Australia’s products and services,” he added.

The appointment comes several months after Harbour IT and Converga, both Canon subsidiaries, were combined under the Canon Business Services unit of Canon Oceania by bringing the Australian and the New Zealand operation, as well as Canon's Philippines operation, closer both internally and externally.

Canon's investment was slated to result in the combination of technical and cloud capabilities of Harbour IT with Converga’s business efficiency solutions for customers.

Dave Yoshida, managing director at Canon Oceania, said at the time that bringing Harbour IT and Converga, both prior Canon acquisitions, into one business “was a natural evolution for Canon”, offering to leverage the expertise of the two businesses to reduce organisational burden and provide an end-to-end experience for customers.