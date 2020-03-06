Cloud Made Simple joins Ingram's Cloud Marketplace

Lee Welch (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Cloud has inked a new deal with Melbourne-based IT consultancy Cloud Made Simple.

Managing director of Cloud Made Simple, Gavin Keane, said the new relationship with Ingram Micro Cloud and joining the Cloud Marketplace was a huge step up for the company, which maintains a team of IT specialists and a network of tech partners, catering to the small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector.

Additionally, Cloud Made Simple will be able to tap into Ingram’s hardware capabilities.

“We’ve been very impressed with the knowledge and dedication displayed by the Ingram Micro Cloud team during the on-boarding process, and we look forward to working with them on future projects,” Keane said.

“Becoming part of the Ingram Micro Cloud family is a fantastic milestone for our organisation. Its programs and enablement capability, as well as the expertise of its staff, will greatly enhance the services we are able to provide our client base of over 800 companies.”

Ingram Micro Cloud A/NZ director of cloud services, Lee Welch, said Cloud Made Simple had a proven track record of understanding how cloud can transform small to medium businesses.

“Ingram Micro Cloud provides the most extensive range of cloud products and services, and because we are a global distributor, it will be easy for Cloud Made Simple to serve clients that are based in New Zealand and the UK, or have offices there,” Welch said.

The distributor has been bolstering its Cloud Marketplace offerings through recently adding IBM Cloud and gaining expert MSP status through Microsoft Azure.

Recently, Ingram Micro cancelled its 2020 Cloud Summit due to take place in May in Miami, citing COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.





