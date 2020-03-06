Tech Data signs distribution deal with Vertiv for entire portfolio

Wendy O’Keeffe (Tech Data) Credit: Christine Wong

Data centre infrastructure specialist Vertiv has inked a distribution deal with Tech Data for its full portfolio for the Australian market.



The two companies already have an existing partnership in the U.S., with the Australian deal being a “natural extension” of that partnership, according to Vertiv.

Despite the deal including its whole portfolio, Vertiv will continue its existing relationships with Comsol distributing its Avocent range of consoles and switches and Orion distributing its products for mechanical and electrical sectors.

Wendy O’Keeffe, country general manager for Australia and New Zealand at Tech Data, said the deal aligned with the distributor’s approach in the market.

“Our new relationship with Vertiv is representative of our strategy to deliver higher value by providing channel partners with innovative end-to-end solutions as they embark on their digital transformation journeys,” said O’Keeffe.

Robert Linsdell, managing director for Australian and New Zealand at Vertiv, said Tech Data would now be able to bring products from the data centre infrastructure specialist to the distributor’s resellers.

“At the same time, Tech Data’s online shop will give Vertiv’s existing resellers access to a more efficient and simpler ordering and logistics process, making it easier for them to service their customers,” Linsdell said.

Daniel Sim, senior director for channel business in Asia at Vertiv, added the partnership would likely strengthen relationships with existing partners and open up its portfolio to thousands of IT resellers.

This distribution deal is the second in two months for Tech Data, with the distributor signing up video conferencing vendor Lifesize in January 2020.