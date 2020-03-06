Sonata enhances CX experience with Australia's GBW acquisition

Srikar Reddy (Sonata Software) speaking with CIO India Credit: IDG

India-based digital transformation outfit, Sonata Software has made a deal to acquire Melbourne-based customer experience management provider, GAPbusters (GBW).

Sonata CEO and managing director Srikar Reddy said the acquisition reaffirmed Sonata’s platform-led approach to digital transformation as it continues to strengthen its footprint across the Asia Pacific region and into Europe.

Last year, Sonata acquired Brisbane-based partner, Scalable Data Systems for $5.5 million.

“Adding a major platform-led customer experience offering to our current solutions, creates substantial value to our existing and prospective clients,” he said.

“We will now be able to offer a one-stop-shop with the CX solution offering for our clients and prospects, who are constantly looking to monitor, measure, garner insights and improve their services.”

In the past few years, GBW has developed a number of core product services and programs spanning retail, hospitality and automotive.

GBW CEO, Grant Salmon said the acquisition presented an opportunity for GBW to differentiate itself through adopting Sonata’s approach and enhancing its offerings to the market.

“Our existing clients will continue to get the high service quality they are used to and will gain access to a wider set of capabilities through the financial strength, stability and global footprint that Sonata brings,” Salmon said.



“We will be able to invest quickly to scale our business in terms of reach, capability and service, and leverage Sonata’s global presence to access and service new markets"