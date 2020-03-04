Google cancels I/O developer conference amid coronavirus concerns

The event was to take place between May 12 and May 14

Credit: ID 130785653 © Andrei Gabriel Stanescu | Dreamstime.com

Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday it has canceled its annual developer event, Google I/O, amid concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.



"Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community," the company said.

The move follows the decision by Google to make its Google Cloud annual partner and customer event, Google Next ‘20, an entirely digital affair.

In place of the initial physical event, the company is transforming the event into Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Connect, a free, global, digital-first, multi-day event connecting attendees to Next ’20 content and each other through streamed keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning and digital “ask an expert” sessions with Google teams.

Google becomes the second FAANG member after Facebook Inc to cancel its conference as the virus, that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, spreads globally.

More new cases of the virus are now appearing outside China. There are almost 91,000 cases globally of which more than 80,000 are in the country.

The event was to take place between May 12 and May 14 and is Google's most important event of the year, where it highlights new services and products.



(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta; with ARN staff)